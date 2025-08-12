PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

