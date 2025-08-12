PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,705. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.5%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

