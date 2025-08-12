PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $815,000 Stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.58 per share, with a total value of $28,078.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,524. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

