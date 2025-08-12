PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total transaction of $831,636.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,111,204.40. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $325.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

