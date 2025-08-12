PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,003,000 after buying an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 122,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total value of $79,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,479.80. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467.65. The trade was a 56.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,294 shares of company stock worth $3,208,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.