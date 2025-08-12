Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of Post stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. Post has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Post by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Post by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Post by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Post by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Post by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

