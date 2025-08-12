Premium Brands FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Stifel Canada

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Premium Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.18.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$93.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$72.57 and a 1-year high of C$97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$84.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

