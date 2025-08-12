Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.56% of Primerica worth $994,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,683,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Trading Up 0.0%

Primerica stock opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.65. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.