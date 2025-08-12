PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PTC alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $203.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.58.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.