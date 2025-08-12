Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Pure Cycle Stock Up 0.9%
Pure Cycle stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 49.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.
