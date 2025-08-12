Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Pure Cycle Stock Up 0.9%

Pure Cycle stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 60,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

