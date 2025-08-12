Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 155.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,160,000. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

