Q3 Earnings Estimate for BioAge Labs Issued By William Blair

Get BioAge Labs alerts:

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioAge Labs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for BioAge Labs’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioAge Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIOA

BioAge Labs Stock Up 0.2%

BioAge Labs stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. BioAge Labs has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $26.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAge Labs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging. Our technology platform and differentiated human datasets enable us to identify promising targets based on insights into molecular changes that drive aging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAge Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAge Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.