Q3 Earnings Estimate for Caterpillar Issued By DA Davidson

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2025 earnings at $18.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.72 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $408.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

