Q3 Earnings Estimate for Coeur Mining Issued By Roth Capital

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,741.34. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,522 shares of company stock worth $1,788,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

