Q3 Earnings Estimate for FCNCA Issued By DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $42.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $167.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2025 earnings at $169.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $196.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCNCA. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,848.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,968.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,918.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $290,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

