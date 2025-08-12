Q3 Earnings Forecast for 1stdibs.com Issued By William Blair

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.62 on Monday. 1stdibs.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

