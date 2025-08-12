Q3 Earnings Forecast for Arvinas Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $74.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARVN

Arvinas Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $6.59 on Monday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $483.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 208,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $43,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,091.61. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.