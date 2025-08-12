Q3 EPS Estimate for Artiva Biotherapeutics Cut by Analyst

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.03).

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $2.56 on Monday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

