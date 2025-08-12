Q3 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $560 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $493,202.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This represents a 80.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 140,457 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $473,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

