Q3 EPS Forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Lifted by Analyst

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

CCO stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.65. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 65,612,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,205,759.13. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,540,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,451 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

