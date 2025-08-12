Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $72.77 on Friday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19.

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,825. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $939,567 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 162.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

