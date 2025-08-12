Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.70 million.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

