Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:TFP FY2025 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPFree Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

