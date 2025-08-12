RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.79.

RB Global Stock Up 2.8%

RBA opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. RB Global has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.43%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at $622,687.05. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,302.32. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,065. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after buying an additional 1,623,429 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $118,821,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $95,285,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in RB Global by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,150,000 after buying an additional 557,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $54,584,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

