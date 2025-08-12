Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $545.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

