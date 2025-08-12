Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $117,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Reliance by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.55. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

