Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ARTV Q3 Earnings

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Artiva Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artiva Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTV opened at $2.56 on Monday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

