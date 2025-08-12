Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gogo Q4 Earnings

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gogo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 88.04%. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Gogo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

GOGO opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Gogo has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 532.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gogo news, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,810. This represents a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $121,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

