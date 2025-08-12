ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

NYSE:RMD opened at $284.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

