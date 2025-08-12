Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

