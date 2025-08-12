Reviewing Humana (NYSE:HUM) & Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Humana has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Humana and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana 1.28% 13.67% 4.85% Joint -7.02% 0.67% 0.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana $117.76 billion 0.27 $1.21 billion $13.03 20.51 Joint $51.90 million 3.18 -$8.53 million ($0.33) -32.73

This table compares Humana and Joint”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Joint. Joint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Humana and Joint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana 0 16 7 0 2.30 Joint 0 0 3 0 3.00

Humana presently has a consensus price target of $281.6190, indicating a potential upside of 5.40%. Joint has a consensus price target of $16.3333, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Given Joint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than Humana.

Summary

Humana beats Joint on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humana

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, life insurance, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups; military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract; and engages in the operations of pharmacy benefit manager business. Further, it operates pharmacies and senior focused primary care centers; and offers home solutions services, such as home health, hospice, and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company sells its products through employers and employees, independent brokers and agents, sales representatives, and digital insurance agencies. The company was formerly known as Extendicare Inc. and changed its name to Humana Inc. in April 1974. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

