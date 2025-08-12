Reviewing Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.49 billion 1.29 -$118.90 million ($0.31) -26.61 OneWater Marine $1.77 billion 0.14 -$5.70 million ($0.81) -18.98

This table compares Peloton Interactive and OneWater Marine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OneWater Marine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneWater Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and OneWater Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -4.78% N/A -5.63% OneWater Marine -0.61% 0.45% 0.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peloton Interactive and OneWater Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 0 10 9 0 2.47 OneWater Marine 0 4 3 0 2.43

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $8.7265, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. OneWater Marine has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Peloton Interactive.

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Peloton Interactive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.