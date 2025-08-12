Reviewing Trex (NYSE:TREX) and BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) and BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trex and BlueLinx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex 1 7 6 2 2.56 BlueLinx 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trex presently has a consensus target price of $71.9286, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. BlueLinx has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than Trex.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex $1.15 billion 5.47 $226.39 million $1.73 33.94 BlueLinx $2.95 billion 0.19 $53.12 million $3.37 21.21

This table compares Trex and BlueLinx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlueLinx. BlueLinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Trex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Trex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Trex has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trex and BlueLinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex 16.53% 21.27% 13.41% BlueLinx 0.96% 3.48% 1.39%

Summary

Trex beats BlueLinx on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps. The company also provides Trex Transcend Railing products that are used in Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing products for a simple clean finished look; Trex Enhance Railing system; Trex Signature aluminum railing for a contemporary look; and Trex Select T-Rail railing products. In addition, it offers Trex Seclusions, a fencing product that includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex Pergola, a cellular PVC product; Trex Latticeworks outdoor lattice boards; Trex Cornhole boards; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-alternative composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, cabinetry, and Storage products. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

About BlueLinx

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.