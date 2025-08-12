Reviewing Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 1 4.00 XOS 0 3 2 1 2.67

XOS has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 167.58%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Volcon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -586.33% -294.90% -163.13% XOS -101.36% -117.14% -45.90%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Volcon and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Volcon has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and XOS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million 1.38 -$45.51 million N/A N/A XOS $55.96 million 0.49 -$50.16 million ($6.17) -0.53

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

Summary

XOS beats Volcon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

