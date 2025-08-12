Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.0313.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Riskified from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.23 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Riskified by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riskified by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

