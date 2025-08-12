Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 5,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

