Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Trading Down 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) dropped 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 178,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,092,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Safe and Green Development Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Safe and Green Development had a negative net margin of 4,557.49% and a negative return on equity of 803.41%.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

