Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 14,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 2,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

