Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

