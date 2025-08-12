Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Increased Earnings for TerrAscend

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

TerrAscend Trading Up 35.2%

OTCMKTS TSNDF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.87 million.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

