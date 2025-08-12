Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.7333.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 2.1%

SBSW stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

