Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.7333.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Gold Trading Down 2.1%
SBSW stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
