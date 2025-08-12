Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.7333.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sibanye Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 2.1%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.