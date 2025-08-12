Sidoti Csr Raises Earnings Estimates for Powell Industries

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Powell Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $14.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.14. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.77 EPS.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

POWL stock opened at $264.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

