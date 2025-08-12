Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 23,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through two segments: Data Centre Services and Digital Currency Transaction Verification. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in technologies, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

