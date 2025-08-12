Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.