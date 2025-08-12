SONOVA HOLDING (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SONOVA HOLDING (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get SONOVA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONVY. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of SONOVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SONOVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of SONOVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SONOVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SONOVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SONOVA

SONOVA Price Performance

SONOVA Increases Dividend

Shares of SONVY opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SONOVA has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.6243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from SONOVA’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About SONOVA

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.