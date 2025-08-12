Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $10.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.90 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $3,319,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 321,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,623.04. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 285,439 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $2,477,610.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,844.80. This represents a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,512,691 shares of company stock worth $85,942,764. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.