Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $893,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

