Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,342,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $979,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,553,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,715,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after buying an additional 2,457,568 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

