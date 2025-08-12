Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,110.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 155.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 197,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 197,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 65.3% in the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 56,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 94,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

