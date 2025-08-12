STERIS’ FY2025 EPS Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.